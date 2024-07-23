Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $180.79. 1,747,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

