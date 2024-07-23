Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.11. The stock had a trading volume of 591,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,717. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $144.07.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

