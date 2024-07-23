Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.74. 1,691,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,676. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $158.19.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

