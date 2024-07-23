Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 134,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

