Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,645. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

