CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 114,366.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 91,670 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 323,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

