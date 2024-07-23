Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.68

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

