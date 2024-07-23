Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

