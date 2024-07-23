Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.25

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

