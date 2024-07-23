Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 343.33

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.49).

A number of research analysts have commented on TM17 shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.43) to GBX 310 ($4.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.34) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.66) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.97) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TM17

Team17 Group Price Performance

About Team17 Group

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 303 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £441.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9,833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.59).

(Get Free Report

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.