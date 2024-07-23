Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $164.44

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.06.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $168.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $172.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.