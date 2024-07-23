Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Target Price at $8.80

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of PYXS opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $7,082,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

