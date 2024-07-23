Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target at $4.82

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.82.

NRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nerdy

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the first quarter worth $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 15.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Nerdy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 240,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NRDY opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.