Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $37.13

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JD.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in JD.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.