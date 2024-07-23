Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $37.13

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.13.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
JD.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
