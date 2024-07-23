BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.44

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 10304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $952.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.