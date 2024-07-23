Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $2.60 on Friday. Brightcove has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

About Brightcove

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

