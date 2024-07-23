BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.01). 82 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.00).

The firm has a market cap of £31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.12.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

