Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSX opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

