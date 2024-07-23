Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.49

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.49 and last traded at C$99.21, with a volume of 24462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$98.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$110.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total transaction of C$687,377.58. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Insiders sold a total of 83,919 shares of company stock worth $6,923,979 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

