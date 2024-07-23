BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$43.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Ventum Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.04.

ERO traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.71. 224,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,812. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $464,151. 10.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

