Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

BGX stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $12.83.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

