Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
BGX stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $12.83.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Solar Stocks Stumble: Why This Could Be a Buying Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will This Pet Retailer’s Stock Break Out of the Doghouse?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is This Financial Stock a Bargain Buy After Recent Pullback?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.