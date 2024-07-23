BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $65,640.51 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $65,640.51 or 1.00055203 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $815.17 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009145 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00076225 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 66,476.47804359 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

