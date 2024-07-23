Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.49

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BVS

Bioventus Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $587.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $51,349.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 55.8% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.