Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after buying an additional 2,163,068 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after buying an additional 251,915 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after buying an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $378,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,685,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.71. 66,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,924. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $280.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

