Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.11

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 141790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,963,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,330,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

