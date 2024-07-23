Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHE. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $44.85.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 112,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

