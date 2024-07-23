Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Receives $44.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLTE stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of -1.47. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

