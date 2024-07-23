Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$33.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

Shares of TSE ABX traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.66. 822,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4494519 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

