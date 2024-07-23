Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Barloworld Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Barloworld Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

