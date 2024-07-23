Barclays Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $76.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.54 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

