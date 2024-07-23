Barclays Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:EPC opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

