BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 513,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 472,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after acquiring an additional 251,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 212,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BKU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 123,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,380. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

