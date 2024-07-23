Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE BMO opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,561,000 after buying an additional 881,992 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

