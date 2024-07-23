Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 817 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $100.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

