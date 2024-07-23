Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 61,008 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61,008 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after acquiring an additional 727,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. 3,069,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,321,899. The firm has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.04.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

