Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 350 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.44. The stock had a trading volume of 241,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,322. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

