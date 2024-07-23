Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 321 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,705. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,956 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

