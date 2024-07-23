Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 101,528 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2024

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPFree Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,528 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Insperity worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 264.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

Insperity stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.78. 78,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

