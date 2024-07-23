Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 101,528 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,528 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Insperity worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 264.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.78. 78,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

