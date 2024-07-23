Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Ensign Group worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.65. 152,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,417. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.