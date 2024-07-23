Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 4,538 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,355.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USPH stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.68. 33,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $123.82.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

