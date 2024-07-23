Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $315.16. 505,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $415.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

