Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,177 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Genpact Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 405,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,435. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

