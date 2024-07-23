Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

SON traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. 426,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,375. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

