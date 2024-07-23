Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.16% of Enpro worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,026,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Enpro by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,297. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $171.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

