Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,100,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $654,617,000 after acquiring an additional 408,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 22,666,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,438,586. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

