Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 540.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,200,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $6.47 on Tuesday, hitting $850.93. The stock had a trading volume of 177,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $798.12 and its 200 day moving average is $714.98. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.