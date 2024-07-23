Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3,259.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 89,601 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $173.27. 279,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,641. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $175.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

