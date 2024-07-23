Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.2 %

MKTX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,365. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.