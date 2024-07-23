Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stake Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 365,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Azenta

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.