Axie Infinity Price Down 0.4% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $881.58 million and $34.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00009034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,918.89 or 1.00029087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00075611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,075,759 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,055,718.0784829 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.04364883 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $44,037,106.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

